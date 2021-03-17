Here's how police are keeping bar patrons safe on St. Patrick's Day

Drunk driving is always a concern during St. Patrick's Day, but now there's an added risk with the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's no surprise that celebrations for St. Patrick's Day will happen as usual this year, but law enforcement have more to worry about besides the heavy drinking that may occur.

Des Moines police won't be enforcing face masks for the Irish holiday Wednesday night, but they have closed off Court Avenue for people to safely cross the street and maintain social distancing.

In fact, police officers have been out in the area since around noon Wednesday to keep an eye on those already out celebrating.

Now, police said closing down Court Avenue doesn't mean parties can be held in the street. It's really meant to keep everyone in the downtown area as safe as possible.

"[Officers] know how to deal with the crowds, they know what to expect," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. "They know how to spot problems and they know how to keep them safe."

The Iowa State Patrol will also be out Wednesday night on the roads to make sure folks are using their seatbelts and are sober when they're behind the wheel.