Sunflower Days return at Pride of the Wapsi

The sunflower patch is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from July 12 through 25. Tickets are required.

LONG GROVE, Iowa — Sunflowers are blooming at Pride of the Wapsi in Long Grove, and they're ready for visitors.

The third annual Sunflower Days kicks off of on Monday, July 12 and runs through Sunday, July 25. The field is open each of those days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets are required.

Admission includes entry to sunflower and zinnia fields, as well as activities like a petting zoo and ball zone. Concession foods, local wine and music are also offered.

Pride of the Wapsi co-owner Lora Dierickx said it's all part of making memories.

"We know that families are into entertainment, making memories, taking pictures of their memories," she said.

The farm switched out strawberry picking for two-acres of sunflower fields back in 2019.

Photographers are able to rent private spaces in the mornings and evenings.