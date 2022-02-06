Paid extras, crew services wanted for 'Field of Dreams' series on Peacock

The Peacock original series begins filming in Iowa around Labor Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from June 2

Over 33 years after "Field of Dreams" put Dyersville, Iowa on the big screen, crews are set to begin filming a series adaption for streaming platform Peacock this fall.

Filming locations include Polk, Mahaska, Clinton and Boone counties. The studio group said the series will also shoot in Boston, Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

According to Produce Iowa, an open casting call is extended to both adults and children. The filming crew is also open to filling some support roles on the production side.

"Filming will take place from September to early October," the organization wrote on Facebook.

Produce Iowa is "a member of the Association of Film Commissioners International (afci), the official professional organization for film commissioners who assist film, television and video production across the globe," its website states.