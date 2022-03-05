Field of Dreams TV series to begin production in Iowa this summer

The Peacock original series will be a limited adaptation of the film with a "reimagined mixture of family, baseball and the magic connecting those themes."

Example video title will go here for this video

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A limited series adaptation of Michael Schur's "Field of Dreams" is set to begin production in Iowa this summer. The Universal Studio Group made the announcement on Tuesday and said the series will stream on Peacock.

Filming locations will take place throughout the following Iowa counties: Polk, Mahaska, Clinton and Boone. The studio group said the series will also shoot in Boston, Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

“The creative team behind this limited series cares deeply about the legacy of ‘Field of Dreams,’ and we felt we simply couldn't make it without shooting in Iowa,” said executive producers Michael Schur and Morgan Sackett. “You can't think of the movie without thinking of the state – and vice versa. We're thrilled to have the cooperation of Produce Iowa and many local businesses, who will help us bring the series to life.”