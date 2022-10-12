LIST: Free winter activities in central Iowa

IOWA, USA — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Whether it's a cozy place to stay in from the cold or an adventure in the frigid temperatures, there is plenty to do in the Des Moines metro for free this winter.
If you have your sights set on checking out a family attraction that does cost money, like the Des Moines Children's Museum, Blank Park Zoo, Des Moines Botanical Garden, Science Center of Iowa or more, the Iowa Libraries Adventure Pass can help keep your outing economical.
All you need is a valid adult library card within the state and a valid ID to reserve free tickets to many of Iowa's biggest attractions for up to two adults and two children. More information and an explanation in Spanish is available at the Des Moines Public Library's website.
But while you're waiting for that reservation to get approved, here are some activities and places to check out for some no-cost family fun this season.
Stay for a while at the library, sign up for a crafts class or join a book club at the Altoona Public Library this winter. It's always free, always warm and provides plenty of room for imaginations to grow.
When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: 700 8th St. SW, Altoona, IA 50009
If you are headed inside from the frosty air this winter, there's always a teen writing program or Author Talks series event at Ankeny's library to pass the time.
When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: 1250 SW District Dr., Ankeny, IA 50023
Try your hand at a family escape room over winter break or keep grandparents active without having to brave the cold at Geri-Fit strength training.
When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: 104 2nd St. NE, Bondurant, IA 50035
There's something new every Wonder Wednesday, with crafts, movies and lessons about animals as well as STEAM concepts. For older kids and adults, there are opportunities to learn how to play Mah Jongg and more.
When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: 1900 NW 114th St., Clive, IA 50325
If you want to stay warm inside and see work from some artistic greats, admission at the Des Moines Art Center is always free and open to the public.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: 4700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312
There's plenty to check out at all of Des Moines' public libraries this winter — including family story times, gingerbread making, arts and crafts and more across the metro.
Hours and activities may vary from library to library. Here's a list of all Des Moines libraries and their hours, as well as the library system's collective event calendar.
Downtown Des Moines skywalks
With map kiosks all over and the entirety of downtown Des Moines to explore, the skywalks are a fun, free way to stay warm while exploring Iowa's capital city.
By taking the winding paths of the skywalk any direction, you'll get a few thousand steps in and maybe even land near the Pappajohn Sculpture Park or Lauridsen Skate Park for some fresh air.
Skywalk doors lock at varying times, so keep an eye out for posted signs within the climate-controlled pedestrian bridges.
Check out the official Des Moines Skywalks page for more information and maps.
Hiking and trails
If the skywalk's infrastructure and insulation seems too cushy for you, there's plenty of places to get your winter hike on in and around Des Moines this winter.
Check out some of the best trails in the area, as listed by the Central Iowa Trail Association:
- Banner Lakes at Summerset State Park in Carlisle
- Center Trails at Greenwood City Park in Des Moines
- Ewing Trails at Ewing City Park in Des Moines
- Grandview Park in Des Moines
- Sycamore Trails by Polk County Conservation in Johnston
Lights, decorations and more
Interested in seeing some beautiful light displays before the year is up?
Here are some that you can swing by in the warmth of your car for free, via Catch Des Moines:
- Gingerbread Lane
- Beaverdale holiday lights
- Historic valley junction
- Windsor heights lights
- Dogtown lights
- Waterbury luminaries, on Dec. 24
Throughout the winter months, Polk County Conservation will continue teaching kids about nature at recurring events like Homeschool Nature Lessons.
For more information, visit polkcountyiowa.gov/conservation/events.
Visit the Pleasant Hill Public Library for adult book club, story times for the kids and a monthly scavenger hunt to complete.
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: 5151 Maple Dr., Suite 2
Located in the State Historical Building of Iowa just west of the Iowa State Capitol in downtown Des Moines, this museum offers a glimpse into Iowa's past with over 80,000 artifacts in house.
Exhibits range from early settlement in the state, its place in the Civil War, legacy on the silver screen and the beginnings of RAGBRAI, an annual bike ride that spans hundreds of miles. Admission for the museum and research facilities are always free, though there are ongoing renovations this winter that could shake things up.
When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
Where: 600 E Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50319
With the typical story time and creative classes for kids available, the Urbandale Public Library also boasts movie nights each month and classic cinema showings biweekly.
When: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: 3520 86th St., Urbandale, IA 50322
If you don't feel like trudging through snow and ice to get to the library in person, there are plenty of online events available for kids, teens and adults. There's also a revolving monthly gallery for art lovers to enjoy free of cost at the library.
When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: 950 S Warrior Ln, Waukee, IA 50263
Looking for a challenge while you're curled up by the fire reading this season? Join the Winter Reading Challenge from Dec. 15, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023 or check out one of the many winter activities for people of all ages.
When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: 4000 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50265
Sledding, snow tubing and more
It's possible to sled most anywhere there's a hill and enough snow, but here are some places Catch Des Moines guarantees winter thrill-seekers can have their fun.
- West side of the Supreme Court Building
- Waveland Golf
- The old Catholic Church Hill in Indianola
- Behind Metro Ice Complex
- Jordan Creek Elementary
- Beaver Creek Golf Course
Volunteer opportunities
For those wanting to keep busy as well as help out the community, central Iowa's volunteer opportunities don't slow as the weather gets colder. Whether it's walking dogs at one of the Iowa ARL locations, helping out at a local food bank or stacking library shelves, there are hundreds of ways to get involved.
Here's some resources for finding volunteer openings that might be a good match for you: VolunteerMatch, Volunteer Iowa, United Way, Leadership Link and Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.