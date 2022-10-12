LIST: Free winter activities in central Iowa

Want to enjoy some free family fun this winter? Here are some places and activities guaranteed to keep the kids busy into the new year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Whether it's a cozy place to stay in from the cold or an adventure in the frigid temperatures, there is plenty to do in the Des Moines metro for free this winter.

All you need is a valid adult library card within the state and a valid ID to reserve free tickets to many of Iowa's biggest attractions for up to two adults and two children. More information and an explanation in Spanish is available at the Des Moines Public Library's website.

But while you're waiting for that reservation to get approved, here are some activities and places to check out for some no-cost family fun this season.

Stay for a while at the library, sign up for a crafts class or join a book club at the Altoona Public Library this winter. It's always free, always warm and provides plenty of room for imaginations to grow.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: 700 8th St. SW, Altoona, IA 50009

If you are headed inside from the frosty air this winter, there's always a teen writing program or Author Talks series event at Ankeny's library to pass the time.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: 1250 SW District Dr., Ankeny, IA 50023

Try your hand at a family escape room over winter break or keep grandparents active without having to brave the cold at Geri-Fit strength training.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: 104 2nd St. NE, Bondurant, IA 50035

There's something new every Wonder Wednesday, with crafts, movies and lessons about animals as well as STEAM concepts. For older kids and adults, there are opportunities to learn how to play Mah Jongg and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: 1900 NW 114th St., Clive, IA 50325

Related Articles Feeling fine-free: Clive Public Library to eliminate overdue fines

If you want to stay warm inside and see work from some artistic greats, admission at the Des Moines Art Center is always free and open to the public.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: 4700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312

There's plenty to check out at all of Des Moines' public libraries this winter — including family story times, gingerbread making, arts and crafts and more across the metro.

Hours and activities may vary from library to library. Here's a list of all Des Moines libraries and their hours, as well as the library system's collective event calendar.

Downtown Des Moines skywalks

With map kiosks all over and the entirety of downtown Des Moines to explore, the skywalks are a fun, free way to stay warm while exploring Iowa's capital city.

By taking the winding paths of the skywalk any direction, you'll get a few thousand steps in and maybe even land near the Pappajohn Sculpture Park or Lauridsen Skate Park for some fresh air.

Skywalk doors lock at varying times, so keep an eye out for posted signs within the climate-controlled pedestrian bridges.

Check out the official Des Moines Skywalks page for more information and maps.

Related Articles Des Moines installs security cameras in skywalks

Hiking and trails

If the skywalk's infrastructure and insulation seems too cushy for you, there's plenty of places to get your winter hike on in and around Des Moines this winter.

Check out some of the best trails in the area, as listed by the Central Iowa Trail Association:

Banner Lakes at Summerset State Park in Carlisle

Center Trails at Greenwood City Park in Des Moines

Ewing Trails at Ewing City Park in Des Moines

Grandview Park in Des Moines

Sycamore Trails by Polk County Conservation in Johnston

Lights, decorations and more

Interested in seeing some beautiful light displays before the year is up?

Here are some that you can swing by in the warmth of your car for free, via Catch Des Moines:

Gingerbread Lane

Beaverdale holiday lights

Historic valley junction

Windsor heights lights

Dogtown lights

Waterbury luminaries, on Dec. 24

Throughout the winter months, Polk County Conservation will continue teaching kids about nature at recurring events like Homeschool Nature Lessons.

For more information, visit polkcountyiowa.gov/conservation/events.

Visit the Pleasant Hill Public Library for adult book club, story times for the kids and a monthly scavenger hunt to complete.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: 5151 Maple Dr., Suite 2

Located in the State Historical Building of Iowa just west of the Iowa State Capitol in downtown Des Moines, this museum offers a glimpse into Iowa's past with over 80,000 artifacts in house.

Exhibits range from early settlement in the state, its place in the Civil War, legacy on the silver screen and the beginnings of RAGBRAI, an annual bike ride that spans hundreds of miles. Admission for the museum and research facilities are always free, though there are ongoing renovations this winter that could shake things up.

When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

Where: 600 E Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50319

With the typical story time and creative classes for kids available, the Urbandale Public Library also boasts movie nights each month and classic cinema showings biweekly.

When: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: 3520 86th St., Urbandale, IA 50322

If you don't feel like trudging through snow and ice to get to the library in person, there are plenty of online events available for kids, teens and adults. There's also a revolving monthly gallery for art lovers to enjoy free of cost at the library.

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: 950 S Warrior Ln, Waukee, IA 50263

Looking for a challenge while you're curled up by the fire reading this season? Join the Winter Reading Challenge from Dec. 15, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023 or check out one of the many winter activities for people of all ages.

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: 4000 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Sledding, snow tubing and more

It's possible to sled most anywhere there's a hill and enough snow, but here are some places Catch Des Moines guarantees winter thrill-seekers can have their fun.

West side of the Supreme Court Building

Waveland Golf

The old Catholic Church Hill in Indianola

Behind Metro Ice Complex

Jordan Creek Elementary

Beaver Creek Golf Course

Volunteer opportunities