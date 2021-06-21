Gateway Dance Theatre presents 'Tap Into Knowledge'

The performance is Tuesday, June 22, at 7:00 p.m. at the State Historical Museum.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gateway Dance Theatre uses the arts to engage, communicate, educate and collaborate with diverse communities to enrich lives.

They are showcasing the art of tap dancing Tuesday, with students from the community, to showcase skills and educate about black history alongside renowned tap dancer and teacher Jimmy Payne Jr.

"They want to learn and that's the most important thing is wanting to learn," Payne Jr. said. "So I'm able to guide them and I'm having the time in my life. It's very good talent and very good attitude, so it's great things to come."

"It's just lovely to see them get into it. And then they're going to be in a little small spot on the show," Gateway Dance Theatre Co-Founder Penny Furgerson said. "But it's really Jimmy's show. And it's our way Gateway's way of doing artivism, A-R-T-I-V-I-S-M through a creative lens."

They invite you to join in this free foot-dazzling presentation called “Tap Into Knowledge” featuring Payne Jr. and kids from the community Tuesday in the lobby of the State Historical Museum.

The dance performance as well as the premiere of the film "Freedom Movements" is at 7 p.m. with a pre-show reception at 6:30 p.m.

Janice Baker from Iowa Dance Theatre helped to make sure all of the first-time tap students were provided with free tap shoes so they can continue on with this newfound adventure in tap and performance.