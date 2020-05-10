Get paid $1K to watch 24 hours of horror films

One (unlucky) person will be chosen to watch 24 hours of horror films.

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween may look different this year amid the pandemic, but you'll still be able to binge-watch your favorite terrifying horror films. And this year, you could even get paid for it.

CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com are offering one lucky — or unlucky — person $1,000 to watch horror movies for 24 hours.

Here's what the company is looking for from a successful candidate:

"The sick-cessful candidate is a self-starter with an insatiable lust for nightmare fuel."

You're able to stay up all night

You're 18 or older and legally allowed to work in the U.S.

If that's you, then you might want to consider which 12-16 movies you'll want to stream over the 24-hour period.

"Hop on Shudder, Prime Video, Screambox, Netflix, or any other streaming service and start dreaming of what you’ll screen if you win," the posting says. "Anything goes: gooey gore-fests, m-m-m-monster movies, folk horror, killer clowns, ghost stories, giallo films, psychological thrillers, and even awesomely bad B-flicks."

Also be sure to live tweet the marathon. That's a requirement.

The person chosen for the job will get $1,000, $50 Starbucks gift card and free candy.

Applicants must submit a bio convincing the company why they're the right person for the creepy job. Photos, videos and movie memorabilia are gladly accepted.