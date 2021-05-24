Using a party bus as an alternative mode of transportation

Some party bus companies are being used as another way to get around, since some customers haven't been able to find rides with Uber or Lyft.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 has reported on the problems people have faced getting an Uber or Lyft ride in the metro because of a lack of drivers.

Instead of staying in, some are turning to other means of transportation, like taking a party bus.

One party bus some have taken is Boom Bus Party Rides.

From the outside, the vehicle looks like a bus with brightly colored graffiti, but once a person walks through the bus doors it's transformed into a mini-entertainment venue.

"It took a few weeks to get it to look like that," co-owner Matt Jacobe said.

In addition to looking like a mini-entertainment area, it also has a stocked bar area.

Co-owner Kristie Jacobe said her and Matt bought the bus on a whim with no set business plan, but things as paying off.

They have hosted birthday parties, wedding parties and lots of daytime rides.

But recently, they have received requests and bookings for outings they were not expecting.

"We've had people call about things as simple as just going to dinner with a group of friends," Kristie said.

And she noted the reason some have told her they are booking the party bus is because they have difficulty finding other rides.

"I've had people say there's not enough Ubers," Kristie said. "Where if they rent the bus, they have it from start to finish. If they rent it from five in the afternoon to eight at night, that gives them time to go to dinner they don't have to worry about driving, they have a ride there and back and they're not waiting."

Boom Bus Party Rides is not the only party bus seeing a slight shift in the calls for service.

Jane Pettijohn, owner of Urge Party Bus, has received calls from groups beginning to book for parties, but also for small groups to go out.

She noted it's a change, but one she's willing to get used to.