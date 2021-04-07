Goodguys car show brings thousands of cars—custom and classic—to Des Moines

More than four thousand cars were on display at the state fairgrounds for the annual Fourth of July celebration.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Goodguys Heartland Nationals car show was in Des Moines this weekend, uniting car fanatics from across the Midwest.

The three-day car show featured more than 4,000 custom hot rods, muscle cars and restored classic cars.

"I think people that come to these car shows are old mostly, and they're reliving their youth," said Jim Parulski, who came from Chicago for the event. "They now have the money to do it when they didn't when they were young."

Parulski has Chevrolet Yeoman station wagon, which was only produced in 1958.

Bob Ewald also came from Illinois. He brought his 1971 Dodge Demon.

"It's been a great weekend out here," said Ewald. "It's been a lot of fun, and the weather's been beautiful."

Steven Lusk brought a 1968 Corvette which he retrofitted with a 5.9 Cummins Diesel engine. He started working on the car in 2003 and raced for nine years.

"It's set up for going down the drag strip," Lusk said.

Many of the car owners said it's about more than having a cool ride.

Lusk said he's proud of his car because it's a family project.

"My son Ryan is the main builder," said Lusk.

He added that not all Corvette-lovers are a fan of how he souped up his car.

"When you do something like this, you got haters, you got lovers," Lusk said. "Everybody has their own opinion."

He appreciates the dedication others have to their cars.