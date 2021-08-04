'Jazz in July' returns as Hoyt Sherman Place begins to reopen

Concerts are scheduled for July 13, July 20 and July 27.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As performance venues start to open up around the metro, more and more concerts are being announced.

The first event that will be reopening Hoyt Sherman Place will be their free concert series titled "Jazz in July."

"Reopening Hoyt Sherman Place with 'Jazz in July' is the perfect soft segue into going back to full capacity because we have this beautiful expansive lawn to start the evening," Hoyt Sherman Place Executive Director Robert Warren said.

"Those people that don't want to come inside for the headliner show at 7:30 pm, we're planning on pumping the music to the lawn as well so they can stay outside."

The venue is also using this opportunity for an open house to see the newly-expanded Center for Artists and Education. They are excited to show off the renovations that have continued during the pandemic.

With 1,200 seats inside the theater, there is plenty of room to spread out and there isn't a bad seat in the house.