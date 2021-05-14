Look inside Hoyt Sherman Place following its expansion, renovation projects

The theater's last renovations were in 1940 and 2004.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hoyt Sherman Place is preparing for the next 100 years after finishing a $5 expansion project plus $1 million in renovations to its second floor.

"Actually, COVID prompted it to move up by two years," Executive Director Robert Warren said. "We hadn’t planned on tackling this project until 2024."

The last renovations were in 1940 and 2004.

The venue was restored to its original look because Warren found the original blueprints hidden in a box on the third floor.

Those blueprints, among other items, are now on display.

The theater hopes to open to the public after June 1 and have concerts by July 1.