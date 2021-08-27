Business owner concerned road construction might impact crowds at Ingersoll Live

Ingersoll Live returns this weekend. The event is described as a street party, but a restaurant manager fears construction could deter event-goers from coming.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This Saturday, parts of Ingersoll Avenue will be blocked off due to the return of Ingersoll Live.

The event, which is described as a street party, is returning after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.

The event will have three stages for performers.

Kris Maggard, the executive director for The Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand, said this year the celebration is being held to honor the community.

"It really was the neighborhoods that kept our small businesses going last year," Maggard said.

The festivities will be blocked off and located between 28th and 29th streets on Ingersoll Avenue. Some businesses on the street and other vendors will set up a table or tent to advertise some of their products.

James Lacona, the manager for Noah's Ark Restaurant, said this year they will not have a tent at the event.

"We were there for the very first one when actually they didn't even shut down the road," Lacona said. "It was on the sidewalk."

The reason they are having to forego having a presence this year is due to a lack of workers.

"It's just right now I can't spread [my staff] any thinner or [put] more stress on the employees that I have here," Lacona said.

The manager said it is sad not to be a part of the event, since it usually results in more exposure.

"It was a very good opener to get people to come in, and it brings more people to the general area," Lacona said.

Bringing more exposure to the area is something Maggard noted was one of the original goals of Ingersoll Live.

"It provides an opportunity for The Avenues District to showcase everything it offers," Maggard said.

Currently, parts of Ingersoll Avenue are under construction.

Lacona is worried this could deter people from coming out Saturday, but Maggard hopes people will look past the construction and still come.

She said if people are worried about parking because of the construction, there are lots they can park in, park on streets in the neighborhoods, ride a bike or walk.