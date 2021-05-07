Introducing 'Spring Fling,' a new part of The Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow

The event runs two weekends, May 8-9 and May 15-16. Organizers plan to give away free tickets to first responders and health care workers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow has a new event this year, and it's called Spring Fling.

The event will take place over the course of two weekends, May 8-9 and May 15-16.

Buddy Jackson, Entertainment Liaison for the faire, promises the event will be packed with fun.

"We're going to have activities for the family and everyone, basically," Jackson said.

The different activities include a competition of people competing for the title of Pirate King or Queen, an all-children's show, multiple singers and Logan Jimenez and his cockatoo Babs.

Since Spring Fling is broken into two weekends, each has a different theme.

This weekend it's "Gathering of the Sails" centered around pirates, and next weekend is "Gathering of the Clans" based on a Celtic theme.

Meet Babs the cockatoo! He will be performing at @SleepyHollowRen with his partner Logan Jimenez this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ElkuHdMiT2 — K.May (@KhalilMNews) May 7, 2021

🏰 The schedule for Spring Fling 2021 🏰

Are you ready for the Gathering of the Sails? pic.twitter.com/3dRvrzCwqR — Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow (@SleepyHollowRen) May 7, 2021

Jackson said they will be giving out free tickets to first responders the first weekend and free tickets to health care workers the second weekend.

The tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.

For both weekends, masks are suggested while in the park but not required. However, if individuals go into different vendors' buildings on the property, vendors make the mask a requirement for their space.