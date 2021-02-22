Pay close attention to 'The Bachelor' tonight, there's an Iowa connection

Instead of home visits, Matt James and the finalists will be doing remote talks with the finalists, families and friends.

CHEROKEE, Iowa — If you watch "The Bachelor" tonight at 7 p.m., there is an Iowa connection you may miss.

Instead of home visits, Matt James and the finalists will be doing remote talks with the finalists, families and friends. Or in the case of Michelle Young, their students in the Minneapolis area.

The student to watch for is Shay, just above Matt's head in the below screenshot. She has a big question for "The Bachelor" tonight.

Local 5's Jackie Schmillen sat down with her grandmother, Jan Cook from Cherokee, who is excited for her TV appearance.

"My granddaughter is making her debut on TV, ho would have guessed, especially that it would be on 'The Bachelor,'" Jan Cook said.

Jane herself is a retired teacher, and got to meet Michelle when she took her to school and said she's very nice.

She says all of the students got to ask the couple questions so you'll have to tune in tonight at 7 p.m. on Local 5 to see if shay's makes it on-air.