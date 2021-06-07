x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Entertainment

Dan + Shay to replace Keith Urban at Iowa State Fair Grandstand

Grammy Award-winning duo to play Aug. 21 after Keith Urban dropped out because of "an unforeseen scheduling conflict".

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Jan. 8, 2021

Grammy Award-winning country music duo Dan + Shay will headline a Saturday, Aug. 21 concert at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand.

The fair announced Monday that Dan + Shay will replace Keith Urban, who had to drop out because of "an unforeseen scheduling conflict."

Anyone who bought tickets for the Keith Urban show through the fair's ticket vendor E-tix will receive an automatic refund. Current ticket holders will also receive a priority code to buy tickets if he is rescheduled for a future Iowa State Fair date.

Dan + Shay made history in March as the first to rack up three consecutive Grammy awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

The duo will join the likes of Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch and Cole Swindell as country acts set to play the fair later this summer.

Dan + Shay performed at the fair back in 2019.

RELATED: Iowa State Fair announces free musical acts for 2021

RELATED: Iowa State Fair returning in 2021 with new attractions and COVID-19 safety plan