Dan + Shay to replace Keith Urban at Iowa State Fair Grandstand

Grammy Award-winning country music duo Dan + Shay will headline a Saturday, Aug. 21 concert at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand.
The fair announced Monday that Dan + Shay will replace Keith Urban, who had to drop out because of "an unforeseen scheduling conflict."
Anyone who bought tickets for the Keith Urban show through the fair's ticket vendor E-tix will receive an automatic refund. Current ticket holders will also receive a priority code to buy tickets if he is rescheduled for a future Iowa State Fair date.
Dan + Shay made history in March as the first to rack up three consecutive Grammy awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
The duo will join the likes of Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch and Cole Swindell as country acts set to play the fair later this summer.
Dan + Shay performed at the fair back in 2019.