Dan + Shay to replace Keith Urban at Iowa State Fair Grandstand

Grammy Award-winning duo to play Aug. 21 after Keith Urban dropped out because of "an unforeseen scheduling conflict".

Grammy Award-winning country music duo Dan + Shay will headline a Saturday, Aug. 21 concert at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand.

The fair announced Monday that Dan + Shay will replace Keith Urban, who had to drop out because of "an unforeseen scheduling conflict."

Anyone who bought tickets for the Keith Urban show through the fair's ticket vendor E-tix will receive an automatic refund. Current ticket holders will also receive a priority code to buy tickets if he is rescheduled for a future Iowa State Fair date.

Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Dan + Shay will be stepping in to replace Keith Urban in the Grandstand on Friday, August 21.

Dan + Shay made history in March as the first to rack up three consecutive Grammy awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

The duo will join the likes of Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch and Cole Swindell as country acts set to play the fair later this summer.