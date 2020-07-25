'Taste of the Fair' brings fair food favorites

Even with COVID-19 canceling the Iowa State Fair festivities for this year, you can still get your double-bacon corn dog.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair may not be happening this summer, but you can still chow down on some of your fair favorites for two weekends only.

Friday marked the start of the Iowa State Fair's "Taste of the Fair" event at the fairgrounds.

The event is way for people to get a literal taste of the fair by breaking out all of the state fair classics (one pancake taco, please!), and even bringing some new vendors into the mix.

CEO and Fair Manager Gary Slater says even though the fair itself can't go on as planned, he's thankful for an opportunity to bring people anything at all.

"We're all kind of still grieving a little bit because this COVID-19 situation hasn't allowed us to put on our normal fair," Slater said. "We have tried to put together a few parts of the fair that we know people will really enjoy."

The event is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Next weekend's event will be from 4-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.