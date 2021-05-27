x
Iowa Veterans Perspective-Sara Maniscalco Robinson

Sara Maniscalco Robinson and her thoughts on Memorial Day and remembering those who have served.

Sara Maniscalco Robinson from the Iowa Veterans Perspective explains why it is so important to remember the great accomplishments of those who have served this great country of ours.  Sara talks about the special meaning of the interviews she has done over the years and how you can see these special moments so to appreciate all these men and women have done. 