Who sang the national anthem at the Field of Dreams game?

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Before the first pitch was thrown at the Field of Dreams game Thursday night, Jessie James Decker took to the iconic diamond to honor the stars and stripes.
Decker is a 34-year-old country pop singer/songwriter who grew up in many U.S states, like Iowa, Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia. She made her rise in the mid-2010s after her starring role in the three-season-long E! reality show "Eric & Jessie," alongside her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker.
Over the course of her music career, she's released 3 albums and 5 EPs, garnering modest sales. Her highest-performing single, 2009's "Wanted", reached #40 on the Billboard Top 100 and was certified Gold by the RIAA. Many of her more recent songs have charted higher on the country-specific Billboard charts.
Earlier this year, she sang "America the Beautiful" at WWE's Wrestlemania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas to a crowd of 80,000.
Decker follows the previous "Star-Spangled Banner" Field of Dreams performance in 2021 sang by Iowa Native and American Idol winner Maddie Poppe.