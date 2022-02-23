Johnston City Council greenlights agreement for golf entertainment complex

The Bombers site will include a 100-room hotel and a 60-bay golf entertainment facility. A new recreation center is also coming to the area.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — An $85 million golf entertainment complex is coming to Johnston after the city council approved the development agreement Tuesday.

Bombers Des Moines will be located at 5055 Merle Hay Road in the Gateway District. The complex is set to include a 50,000 square-foot golf venue with 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays and a 100-room hotel.

The complex will be managed by Troon, which has more than 600 locations worldwide. However, the company said the Johnston location will be the first of its kind with several suites connecting directly to hitting bays.

Troon said negotiations with hotel chains are underway, with a final decision expected in the near future.

The complex will be located next to an upcoming city kayak launch and the plot of land that will become Ignit Sports and Fitness, which the city council also approved Tuesday. Plans for the rec center include a large indoor track, full-size indoor soccer field, meeting spaces, fitness areas, multi-purpose courts and outdoor recreation space.

The city says 200,000 square-foot facility is expected to attract more than 400,000 annual visitors including more than 100,000 out-of-state visitors. Ignit is set to be completed in spring 2023.

"Residents have been asking for entertainment options and we want them to know we are listening," said Johnston Mayor Paula Dierenfeld. "This project has been a decade in the making, but once complete, it will bring in visitors from across our state."

Dierenfeld also said the area, which she referred to as "the magical mile," will be home to Johnston's first dog park, with separate areas for large and small dogs.

Road and trail improvements will improve traffic flow to and from the area, according to the city.