Annual summer mixer goes virtual due to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Greater Des Moines Music Coalition is taking their annual summer mixer, Kapp-a-palooza, virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday, August 8th you can check out six local artists performing virtually via Twitch. Bruce Day & The Dangits will kick off the annual fundraiser at noon. This year's fundraiser will be for local musicians and the Des Moines Music Coalition to support the artists that have been unable to perform during the pandemic.
If you can't join the virtual party or would prefer to donate in advance, head over to The Greater Des Moines Music Coalition's website.