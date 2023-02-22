'It was a dream come true': Kathryn Newton discusses joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 3rd 'Ant-Man' film

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is now in theaters.

INDIANAPOLIS — "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" easily surpassed the box office debuts of its predecessors, with $104 million in ticket sales.

Kathryn Newton ("Big Little Lies," "Freaky," "Pokémon Detective Pikachu") joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the kickoff of Phase Five as Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) daughter, Cassie. The two — along with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — travel to the Quantum Realm and face Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

"It was a dream come true. I've always wanted to be in a Marvel movie since I was really little, since I was 8 years old," Newton said. "I hate to be that corny person that's like 'believe in your dreams' and 'dream big,' but it happened for me, so now I gotta get a new dream."

And Newton doesn't take working alongside Hollywood legends like Douglas and Pfeiffer for granted.

"I was so excited to meet them and so nervous that I just didn't want to talk. I just wanted to be invisible so that no one fired me or anything," Newton said. "I didn't have to be like that at all because what I learned is they're just like me — they just wanted me to do a good job, they believed in me, they wanted me to feel confident ... working with them made me feel like a super hero."

In 2015, Golf Digest wrote a profile piece on Newton, titled "The Best Golfer in Hollywood," shortly after she graduated from Notre Dame High School, where she helped her golf team win three league championships.

"I feel like every project I do, it gets written in somehow," Newton said on her golf skills. "Michael Douglas and I did try to play golf. Bill Murray and I did try to play golf, but I was so tired. It turns out, making a Marvel movie is pretty intense, and I just didn't want to golf on my day off."