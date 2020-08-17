KING & COUNTRY to perform drive-in concert at Iowa State Fairgrounds

The concert will be on Friday, Sept. 11 at the North Parking Lot at the fairgrounds. Tickets are on sale now.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A drive-in concert featuring contemporary Christian duo KING & COUNTRY will be held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Sept. 11, the fair announced Monday.

The Australian duo is made up of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone. The pair first played at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in 2017.

The concert will start at 8 p.m. at the North Parking Lot on the fairgrounds.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now. It's $150 per vehicle for general admission and $200 for VIP. The max number of people per vehicle is six.

The Iowa State Fair is partnering with Sleep Number and Life 107.1 to put on the show.