'Larger than life': Meat Loaf's daughter tells Local 5 the singer was showered with love in his final hours

IOWA, USA — "Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support and amazing memories of my Daddy," Amanda Aday, Meat Loaf's daughter, told Local 5 in a statement following the singer's death.
"Although his passing was very sudden, my sister Pearl and I along with his closest friends were able to be with him holding his hands and showering him with love in his final hours," Aday said. "I will have much more to say in the coming days as I process through my grief. For now I will just say that he was simply larger than life and I will miss him every day for the rest of mine."
A statement on Meat Loaf's official Facebook page read: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends."
Meat Loaf's 1977 debut album "Bat Out of Hell" remains one of the top-selling albums of all time. He also won a 1994 Grammy Award for the song "I'd Do Anything For Love."