Luke Bryan cancels Des Moines concert

The country singer was scheduled to perform Sept. 24 at Wells Fargo Arena.
Credit: Laura Roberts/Invision/AP
Artist Luke Bryan performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, June 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Luke Bryan's "Proud To Be Right Here Tour" won't be making a 2020 stop in Des Moines due to COVID-19.

Refunds can be expected in 7-10 business days, according to the Iowa Events Center.

On Twitter, Bryan cited the "health and safety" of fans, his team and venue staff as reasons to push back some dates to 2021.

If tickets were purchased at the ticket office or a Hy-Vee Tix outlet with case, you are asked to email ticketoffice@iowaeventscenter.com for refund instructions.

