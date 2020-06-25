Luke Bryan cancels Des Moines concert

The country singer was scheduled to perform Sept. 24 at Wells Fargo Arena.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Luke Bryan's "Proud To Be Right Here Tour" won't be making a 2020 stop in Des Moines due to COVID-19.

The country singer was scheduled to perform Sept. 24 at Wells Fargo Arena.

Refunds can be expected in 7-10 business days, according to the Iowa Events Center.

On Twitter, Bryan cited the "health and safety" of fans, his team and venue staff as reasons to push back some dates to 2021.

If tickets were purchased at the ticket office or a Hy-Vee Tix outlet with case, you are asked to email ticketoffice@iowaeventscenter.com for refund instructions.