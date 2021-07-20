Maddie Poppe headlining Johnston Town Center concert in August

The Clarksville, Iowa native will perform at "The Yard" at Johnston Town Center on Aug. 28.

Iowa's own "American Idol" is coming to Johnston next month for the grand opening of the city's brand new town center.

Season 16 winner "American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe is set to perform at "The Yard" at the Johnston Town Center grand opening Aug. 28. The concert will open with music from Jason Walsmith of The Nadas, an Iowa-based band.

Walsmith is scheduled to start his set at 7 p.m. and Poppe will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Reservations for the concert are free but required. More information can be found by clicking/tapping here.

The entire event begins at 3 p.m. and will include family-friendly activities throughout the entire day, like inflatables, dance performances, a splash pad, food trucks and art activities.