Mostly ghostly: 83% of Americans allege seeing paranormal activity in their home

Most common paranormal events in American households include strange noises, flickering lights and ominous voices, according to a Cinch Home Services survey.

MOLINE, Ill. — Have you ever witnessed paranormal activity in your home? If so, you're among over 80% of Americans that have experienced at least one ghostly incident in their home, according to Cinch Home Services' survey of haunted households.

A majority of respondents (60%) had at least heard rumors of odd events happening at their home before moving in. And of the haunted happenings reported in the poll, the most common incidents included hearing strange noises or voices, lights or electronics turning on or off on their own, doors opening and closing and objects breaking. These incidents most often occurred when the person was alone in the middle of the night in either their living room or bedroom.

After experiencing a paranormal encounter, 36% of survey respondents reported contacting a religious figure, 29% reported reaching out to a medium and 28% reported trying to communicate directly with the ghost.

A sign that real-life hauntings might not be as scary as horror movies depict them to be, 43% didn't try to remove the ghost, and only one in 10 people who experienced paranormal activity ended up selling their house because of it.

Of those surveyed who hadn't had a paranormal experience, 41% said they would be willing to live in the haunted house and 55% said they wouldn't mind living next door to one. In the Midwest specifically, 50% of people said they were extremely willing to purchase a haunted house, and 60% expected to pay less for it, according to the survey.

