Grammy Award-winning artist Michael Bublé is coming to Des Moines.
The singer announced on Tuesday that he is restarting his current tour and that it'll include a stop in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena on Sept. 17.
The show has been delayed multiple times.
Tickets are on sale now and all previously purchased tickets will be honored.
Bublé will play Tax Slayer Arena in Moline, Ill. the night before.
"I couldn’t be more excited to get back on the road to entertain my; fans live and in person. When my touring family last performed, we did not know when or if we would ever get the chance to get back on stage. Like the rest of the world, this has been a very emotional time," Bublé said.