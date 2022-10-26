Album review: 'Midnights' far from perfect, but still wholly Taylor Swift

Anna: Despite her reputation as millennial extraordinaire and cat mom, generally Swift can skate by with minimal wounds from the younger generation. Her lyrical prowess, songwriting ability and likeable dorkiness is enough to drown out most criticisms — but the cringey lyric “Draw the cat eye / Sharp enough to kill a man” might just put her in the doghouse for me. The song itself is easy enough to listen to, especially if you were a fan of her edgy “Reputation” era, as it harkens back to the idea of getting revenge, getting even and getting hotter than you were before. The problem is, you never stop waiting for that big drop, that swelling music shift — “Vigilante Shit” is subdued and minimal ’til the very end. 3/10