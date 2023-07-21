Local theater plays into the 'Barbenheimer' craze, with sell-out crowds expected

Thousands of Iowans will flock to movie theaters as two highly-anticipated movies arrive on the big screens.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The double feature dubbed "Barbenheimer" has become a pop culture phenomenon.

After months of national anticipation, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" arrived on the big screens Friday.

AMC Theatres told ABC Audio that more than 40,000 movie goers have purchased tickets for both films on the same day.

Des Moines is following a similar trend. Director of the Varsity Cinema, Ben Godar, said from the moment they decided to premiere both movies, community excitement has been at an all-time high.

"It's interesting because it's not just excitement for one film or the other... people are excited to have both of these films at the same time," Godar said. "It's really become a cultural moment, and it's great seeing all of the energy that it's bringing into the theatre."

The highly anticipated "Barbie" film follows the iconic doll as she enters the real world. It stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

And "Oppenheimer" is director Christopher Nolan's latest flick. It tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the project to develop the world's first atomic bomb.

In preparation for the sell-out crowds, Varsity is bringing out all of the stops for movie-goers, putting their own twist on the "Barbenheimer" trend.

“To really enhance the experience that people have when they come in here, we've got a Barbie box that a local artist created for pictures," said Michael Dunham-Lagree, who serves as Varsity's director of operations.

The team also crafted themed cocktail recipes for each movie.

"If you're doing the double-feature, we can combine them for the 'Barbenheimer' cocktail ... it’s a little dangerous, just like the movies," Dunham-Lagree joked.

The Varsity Cinema, first opened as a theater in 1938, underwent a $5 million renovation project between 2018 and 2022. Since reopening in late 2022, Godar believes the "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" premieres mark the first time that the cinema has seen crowds this large.

"It's just so great to see people coming in here, using the space for that," he said. "It’s really creating a community when people come in to see these films together, and it’s just been wonderful to see."