Where can I watch 'Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé' in Iowa?

If you weren't able to see Beyoncé's 2023 Renaissance Tour in person, don't get "Heated" — a film detailing the creation and execution of the tour is coming soon.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Beyhive, it's time to get grab the popcorn, lean back and get "Cozy" — a film detailing the 2023 Renaissance Tour is on its way.

"Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé" will take the stage at AMC, Cinemark, Regal and Fandango theaters around Iowa starting as early as Nov. 30.

The film, which runs 150 minutes, chronicles Knowles' experience crafting the record-breaking stadium tour, connecting with her fans around the globe and performing in 19 countries.

The 2023 tour lasted nearly five months and took Knowles and her entourage of performers from Sweden to Kansas City, Mo., performing hits like "Drunk In Love", "Partition" and "Run the World (Girls)" along the way.

"When I am performing, I am nothing but free. The goal for this tour is to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new, that's what the renaissance is about," Knowles says in the movie's trailer.

You can catch the film in XD or standard format across the Des Moines metro at the following theaters:

B&B Theatres Ankeny 12

1580 SW Market St, Ankeny

Cinemark Altoona and XD

2227 Adventureland Dr, Altoona

Cinemark Century Jordan Creek 20 and XD

101 Jordan Creek Pkwy Bldg. 2000, West Des Moines

Cinemark Ames Movies 12

1317 Buckeye Ave, Ames

Flix Brewhouse

Inside Merle Hay Mall (3800 Merle Hay Road, Suite 1300, Des Moines)

Seats are also up for grabs at Marcus Theatres locations in eastern and northeastern Iowa, including locations in Coralville, Waterloo and Cedar Falls. AMC also has showings in Sioux City, Council Bluffs and Dubuque.

Tickets are running about $20 per adult, though that total could fluctuate depending on where and how you'll view the film.