x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Movies

National Cinema Day 2023: Find discounts and deals at these Des Moines metro theaters

​Visit one of these local theaters this Sunday to experience movie magic on a budget.

More Videos

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you haven't seen "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" yet, this weekend is your chance.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, movie theaters across the Des Moines metro and the United States are offering $4 movie tickets in honor of National Cinema Day. That discount covers every movie, showtime and format, be it 3D or IMAX. 

It's the second year theaters have embraced the one-day event. Last year's inaugural National Cinema Day brought in an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers across the U.S., according to The Cinema Foundation. More than 3,000 theaters participated, collectively bringing in box office returns of $23.8 million. 

The event is a way to encourage moviegoers to get back into theaters after the pandemic. In the Des Moines metro, at least eight theaters are participating - some of which are offering some extra bonus discounts to sweeten the deal. 

Visit one of these local theaters this Sunday to experience movie magic on a budget: 

Century 20 Jordan Creek

Catch current box office hits while sitting in luxury loungers. If a $4 ticket isn't enough, enjoy $1 off any size popcorn, fountain drink or candy. 

Cinemark Altoona and XD

Related Articles

Flix Brewhouse Des Moines

Flix Brewhouse wants you to "experience the power of cinema". In addition to your discounted ticket, the theater is offering $5 bottomless popcorn. Need we say more?

  • Buy tickets here
  • Inside Merle Hay Mall (3800 Merle Hay Road, Suite 1300, Des Moines)

CELEBRATE CINEMA DAY! 🍿 Join us at Flix on August 27 for National Cinema Day! All tickets. All showtimes. Just $4. Experience the power of cinema and reserve seats now!

Posted by Flix Brewhouse Des Moines on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

AMC Johnston Classic 16

The Palms Theatres & IMAX

#NationalCinemaDay returns Sunday, August 27! You can’t miss -- all films, all formats (yes, even IMAX!), all shows, all day, only $4 at the Palms! LET’S ALL GO! Tickets are on sale now: https://www.fridleytheatres.com/movie-theater/waukee-thepalmstheatres

Posted by The Palms Theatres & IMAX on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Copper Creek 9 

On August 27th, #NationalCinemaDay returns! With so many movies available, there’s something for everyone, a fun event...

Posted by Copper Creek 9 on Monday, August 21, 2023

B&B Theatres Ankeny 12

In addition to the $4 ticket, Backstage Pass members get half off popcorn on National Cinema Day. 

Paramount 7 Theatre

How many movies can you watch in one day? With #NationalCinemaDay’s $4 tickets, there’s no better time to try! Are you...

Posted by Paramount 7 Theatre on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out