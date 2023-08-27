National Cinema Day 2023: Find discounts and deals at these Des Moines metro theaters

​Visit one of these local theaters this Sunday to experience movie magic on a budget.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you haven't seen "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" yet, this weekend is your chance.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, movie theaters across the Des Moines metro and the United States are offering $4 movie tickets in honor of National Cinema Day. That discount covers every movie, showtime and format, be it 3D or IMAX.

It's the second year theaters have embraced the one-day event. Last year's inaugural National Cinema Day brought in an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers across the U.S., according to The Cinema Foundation. More than 3,000 theaters participated, collectively bringing in box office returns of $23.8 million.

The event is a way to encourage moviegoers to get back into theaters after the pandemic. In the Des Moines metro, at least eight theaters are participating - some of which are offering some extra bonus discounts to sweeten the deal.

Visit one of these local theaters this Sunday to experience movie magic on a budget:

Century 20 Jordan Creek

Catch current box office hits while sitting in luxury loungers. If a $4 ticket isn't enough, enjoy $1 off any size popcorn, fountain drink or candy.

Buy tickets here

101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines

Cinemark Altoona and XD

Buy tickets here

2227 Adventureland Drive NW, Altoona

Flix Brewhouse Des Moines

Flix Brewhouse wants you to "experience the power of cinema". In addition to your discounted ticket, the theater is offering $5 bottomless popcorn. Need we say more?

Buy tickets here

Inside Merle Hay Mall (3800 Merle Hay Road, Suite 1300, Des Moines)

CELEBRATE CINEMA DAY! 🍿 Join us at Flix on August 27 for National Cinema Day! All tickets. All showtimes. Just $4. Experience the power of cinema and reserve seats now! Posted by Flix Brewhouse Des Moines on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

AMC Johnston Classic 16

Buy tickets here

5233 NW 86th Street, Johnston

The Palms Theatres & IMAX

Buy tickets here

200 Northeast Westgate Drive, Waukee

#NationalCinemaDay returns Sunday, August 27! You can’t miss -- all films, all formats (yes, even IMAX!), all shows, all day, only $4 at the Palms! LET’S ALL GO! Tickets are on sale now: https://www.fridleytheatres.com/movie-theater/waukee-thepalmstheatres Posted by The Palms Theatres & IMAX on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Copper Creek 9

Buy tickets here

1325 Copper Creek Drive, Pleasant Hill

On August 27th, #NationalCinemaDay returns! With so many movies available, there’s something for everyone, a fun event... Posted by Copper Creek 9 on Monday, August 21, 2023

B&B Theatres Ankeny 12

In addition to the $4 ticket, Backstage Pass members get half off popcorn on National Cinema Day.

Buy tickets here

1580 Southwest Market Street, Ankeny

Paramount 7 Theatre

Buy tickets here

105 South 1st Street, Indianola