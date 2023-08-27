National Cinema Day 2023: Find discounts and deals at these Des Moines metro theaters

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you haven't seen "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" yet, this weekend is your chance.
On Sunday, Aug. 27, movie theaters across the Des Moines metro and the United States are offering $4 movie tickets in honor of National Cinema Day. That discount covers every movie, showtime and format, be it 3D or IMAX.
It's the second year theaters have embraced the one-day event. Last year's inaugural National Cinema Day brought in an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers across the U.S., according to The Cinema Foundation. More than 3,000 theaters participated, collectively bringing in box office returns of $23.8 million.
The event is a way to encourage moviegoers to get back into theaters after the pandemic. In the Des Moines metro, at least eight theaters are participating - some of which are offering some extra bonus discounts to sweeten the deal.
Visit one of these local theaters this Sunday to experience movie magic on a budget:
Century 20 Jordan Creek
Catch current box office hits while sitting in luxury loungers. If a $4 ticket isn't enough, enjoy $1 off any size popcorn, fountain drink or candy.
- 101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines
Cinemark Altoona and XD
- 2227 Adventureland Drive NW, Altoona
Flix Brewhouse Des Moines
Flix Brewhouse wants you to "experience the power of cinema". In addition to your discounted ticket, the theater is offering $5 bottomless popcorn. Need we say more?
- Inside Merle Hay Mall (3800 Merle Hay Road, Suite 1300, Des Moines)
AMC Johnston Classic 16
- 5233 NW 86th Street, Johnston
The Palms Theatres & IMAX
- 200 Northeast Westgate Drive, Waukee
Copper Creek 9
- 1325 Copper Creek Drive, Pleasant Hill
B&B Theatres Ankeny 12
In addition to the $4 ticket, Backstage Pass members get half off popcorn on National Cinema Day.
- 1580 Southwest Market Street, Ankeny
Paramount 7 Theatre
- 105 South 1st Street, Indianola