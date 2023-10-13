x
Movies

Where to watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film in the Des Moines metro

Put on your best "Eras" attire and grab your friendship bracelets before heading to theaters this October.

DES MOINES, Iowa — "You know the greatest films of all time were never made"... until now. 

The "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film is making its way to theaters on Oct. 13. And while The Eras Tour might not have made a stop in Iowa, there are plenty of places to see it on the big screen around the Des Moines metro. 

The nearly three-hour concert film will give viewers a front-row seat to Swift's iconic tour. Tickets are priced $19.89, paying homage to Swift's birth year and upcoming rerecorded album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)"

Although some early shows are already sold out, there are still plenty of tickets available for purchase at your favorite local theaters. So, find your best "Eras" attire and make the friendship bracelets before you hit one of these metro theaters this October. 

AMC Johnston Classic 16

B&B Theatres Ankeny 12

Century 20 Jordan Creek

Cinemark Ames Movies 12

   

Cinemark Altoona and XD

Flix Brewhouse

  • Buy tickets here
  • Inside Merle Hay Mall (3800 Merle Hay Road, Suite 1300, Des Moines)

The Palms Theatres & IMAX

Varsity Cinema

