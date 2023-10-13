Where to watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film in the Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — "You know the greatest films of all time were never made"... until now.
The "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film is making its way to theaters on Oct. 13. And while The Eras Tour might not have made a stop in Iowa, there are plenty of places to see it on the big screen around the Des Moines metro.
The nearly three-hour concert film will give viewers a front-row seat to Swift's iconic tour. Tickets are priced $19.89, paying homage to Swift's birth year and upcoming rerecorded album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)".
Although some early shows are already sold out, there are still plenty of tickets available for purchase at your favorite local theaters. So, find your best "Eras" attire and make the friendship bracelets before you hit one of these metro theaters this October.
AMC Johnston Classic 16
- Buy tickets here
- 5233 NW 86th Street, Johnston
B&B Theatres Ankeny 12
- Buy tickets here
- 1580 Southwest Market Street, Ankeny
Century 20 Jordan Creek
- Buy tickets here
- 101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines
Cinemark Ames Movies 12
- Buy tickets here
- 1317 Buckeye Ave, Ames
Cinemark Altoona and XD
- Buy tickets here
- 2227 Adventureland Drive NW, Altoona
Flix Brewhouse
- Buy tickets here
- Inside Merle Hay Mall (3800 Merle Hay Road, Suite 1300, Des Moines)
The Palms Theatres & IMAX
- Buy tickets here
- 200 Northeast Westgate Drive, Waukee
Varsity Cinema
- Buy tickets here
- 1207 25th St, Des Moines
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.