Where to watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film in the Des Moines metro

Put on your best "Eras" attire and grab your friendship bracelets before heading to theaters this October.

DES MOINES, Iowa — "You know the greatest films of all time were never made"... until now.

The "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film is making its way to theaters on Oct. 13. And while The Eras Tour might not have made a stop in Iowa, there are plenty of places to see it on the big screen around the Des Moines metro.

The nearly three-hour concert film will give viewers a front-row seat to Swift's iconic tour. Tickets are priced $19.89, paying homage to Swift's birth year and upcoming rerecorded album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Although some early shows are already sold out, there are still plenty of tickets available for purchase at your favorite local theaters. So, find your best "Eras" attire and make the friendship bracelets before you hit one of these metro theaters this October.

AMC Johnston Classic 16

Buy tickets here

5233 NW 86th Street, Johnston

B&B Theatres Ankeny 12

Buy tickets here

1580 Southwest Market Street, Ankeny

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

Century 20 Jordan Creek

Buy tickets here

101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines

Cinemark Ames Movies 12

Buy tickets here

1317 Buckeye Ave, Ames

Cinemark Altoona and XD

Buy tickets here

2227 Adventureland Drive NW, Altoona

Flix Brewhouse

Buy tickets here

Inside Merle Hay Mall (3800 Merle Hay Road, Suite 1300, Des Moines)

The Palms Theatres & IMAX

Buy tickets here

200 Northeast Westgate Drive, Waukee

Varsity Cinema

Buy tickets here

1207 25th St, Des Moines