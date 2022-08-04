Mud and monster trucks: Monster Jam coming April 9-10 to Des Moines

Monster Jam is bringing its 30th-anniversary tour to Des Moines. It'll feature world-class athletes competing to move on to the Jam World Finals.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Good Morning Iowa team got a preview of the adrenaline-packed Monster Jam tour coming this weekend in Des Moines.

This year, Monster Jam celebrates its 30 anniversary and promises to pack intense competitions for fans to witness. World-class athletes will go head-to-head for a chance to win a spot at the Monster Jam World Finals in Orlando.

One athlete competing is Myranda Cozad in her Scooby-Doo truck. The Iowa native hasn't competed since the pandemic hit and said she was excited to hit the track again.

"It was a long long two years, you guys," Cozad said. "Getting back behind the wheel this is my dream and my dream job, and I love doing it."

Tour Manager Gabe Resto said fans can expect to have a lot of fun at the event He mentioned one aspect fans might enjoy the most is the Pit Party. This will take place on Sunday and allow people to get a close-up look at the trucks, watch the prerace interview, and get photos with the drivers.

There will be shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9 and a show at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

Tickets can be purchased at hyveetix.com, monsterjam.com as well as in person at the ticket office at Wells Fargo Arena.