Mud and monster trucks: Monster Jam coming April 9-10 to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Good Morning Iowa team got a preview of the adrenaline-packed Monster Jam tour coming this weekend in Des Moines.
This year, Monster Jam celebrates its 30 anniversary and promises to pack intense competitions for fans to witness. World-class athletes will go head-to-head for a chance to win a spot at the Monster Jam World Finals in Orlando.
One athlete competing is Myranda Cozad in her Scooby-Doo truck. The Iowa native hasn't competed since the pandemic hit and said she was excited to hit the track again.
"It was a long long two years, you guys," Cozad said. "Getting back behind the wheel this is my dream and my dream job, and I love doing it."
Tour Manager Gabe Resto said fans can expect to have a lot of fun at the event He mentioned one aspect fans might enjoy the most is the Pit Party. This will take place on Sunday and allow people to get a close-up look at the trucks, watch the prerace interview, and get photos with the drivers.
There will be shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9 and a show at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10.
Tickets can be purchased at hyveetix.com, monsterjam.com as well as in person at the ticket office at Wells Fargo Arena.
To see more from Good Morning Iowa at Monster Jam, click below: