x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Music

515 Alive Music Festival will 'take a pause' in 2022

The festival has not occurred since 2019.
Credit: Carson J.S. Reichardt
The Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 515 Alive Music Festival, a multi-day EDM festival in Des Moines, will not return in 2022. 

"After much consideration, it was felt that to best meet our goal, the festival needed to take a pause in 2022. The team is working hard on the next steps and knows that using this year to rebuild will only lead to better things down the road," the festival said in a Facebook post

The announcement comes just months after the festival made a series of posts about planning for the 2022 event, claiming there were "details coming soon." No dates or lineups were ever released for the event. 

An update from the 515 Alive team regarding this year. We look forward to seeing you all in the future. ❤

Posted by 515 Alive Music Festival on Thursday, June 30, 2022

The festival last occurred in August of 2019 at the Water Works Park Amphitheater and featured artists such as Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti and Yung Gravy. 

In both 2020 and 2021, the festival was postponed due to concerns about safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Music in the Garden at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.