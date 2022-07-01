515 Alive Music Festival will 'take a pause' in 2022

The festival has not occurred since 2019.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 515 Alive Music Festival, a multi-day EDM festival in Des Moines, will not return in 2022.

"After much consideration, it was felt that to best meet our goal, the festival needed to take a pause in 2022. The team is working hard on the next steps and knows that using this year to rebuild will only lead to better things down the road," the festival said in a Facebook post.

The announcement comes just months after the festival made a series of posts about planning for the 2022 event, claiming there were "details coming soon." No dates or lineups were ever released for the event.

The festival last occurred in August of 2019 at the Water Works Park Amphitheater and featured artists such as Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti and Yung Gravy.