This teen is ready to bring her love of songwriting, performing to 80/35 Music Festival

"Ever since I was young, I was always listening and writing my own music," said 15-year-old Kelsie Knapp. "So it's just always been a part of my life."

IOWA, USA — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the 80/35 Music Festival is back.

Downtown Des Moines will be filled with the music of big headliners and homegrown acts this weekend, July 8 & 9.

For one young artist taking the stage, it's an opportunity to take her music to the next level while bringing along a legacy from her roots.

Singing and songwriting is her passion, the depth of her lyrics going far beyond her years. And it's performing where she lights up. Sometimes she's even surprised where music takes her.

"Especially considering it was only a year ago that I first started playing live which is really crazy. To have gone from just a year ago playing at like Valley Junction Farmers' Markets, to now being able to play at 80/35 is really insane. But like, even if you told me when I was little that I'd be doing this, I definitely would be a little surprised."

But music runs in her genes. Her Uncle Brian was something of a music prodigy, losing his sight as a child but going on to play with the likes of Johnny Cash. Even recording music in Nashville.

Brian passed away as a teen long before Kelsie was born, but here today she brings her uncle along on this journey, playing his guitar.

"I think it's very cool to know that people before me and my family have been so heavily influenced by music just in the same way I have," she said. "Which it just like ... it's such a cool connection to them."

She's remaining humble as she prepares to take the biggest stage of her career.

"It's kind of like, there's no expectations for you or anything, which is very nice. It's not a heavy weight on your shoulders or anything."

Just like the notes that drift off her strings, Kelsie is writing her path through life, one she seems destined to take.