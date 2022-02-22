80/35 Music Festival announces 2022 lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 80/35 Music Festival is back this summer after two years of COVID-19 cancellations.
Father John Misty and Charli XCX will headline the July 8 & 9 festival, organizers announced Tuesday.
Festival tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.: two-day general admission passes are $95 and two-day VIP passes are $195.
“We could not be more excited to return to downtown Des Moines for the first 80/35 since 2019,” Des Moines Music Coalition Executive Director Mickey Davis said in a release. “Since 2008 the festival has become an essential part of the fabric of summer in Des Moines, and we look forward to celebrating the musicians, music fans, music industry workers, and volunteers who make this festival so special.”
Friday, July 8
- Father John Misty
- Japanese Breakfast
- Guided by Voices
- Tkay Maidza
- Pachyman
- Meet Me @ The Altar
- Hannah Marks: Outsider, Outlier
Saturday, July 9
- Charli XCX
- Future Islands
- Jamila Woods
- MonoNeon
- The Envy Corps
- Vended
- BLACKSTARKIDS
- Haiku Hands
- Geese
- Evann McIntosh
- Miloe