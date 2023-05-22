2023 will be last year in Western Gateway Park for 80/35 Music Festival

The 2024 festival will remain within the Des Moines city limits, but the exact spot won't be announced until July.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 80/35 Music Festival will soon have a new home, just in time for its 15th anniversary in 2024.

80/35 found its home in 2008 in Western Gateway Park, back when the area was still a growing neighborhood.

Now, the festival says it's necessary to move elsewhere starting in 2024 to keep up with rising production costs and avoid "anticipated construction" in the area.

"Moving the festival to a new location will allow us to keep 80/35 open to all and to continue supporting acts from across the city, state, country, and world," the festival wrote on Facebook.

The exact 2024 location will be announced on stage at this year's festival, but 80/35 says it won't be going too far.

"The new festival location will be located in the city limits of Des Moines and will maintain DMMC’s commitment to an urban experience accessible by multiple modes of transportation," the festival said in its statement.

This year's acts include The War on Drugs, Sudan Archives, Cautious Clay and Big Boi. Tickets are on sale now for the July 7 and 8 event.