80/35 Music Festival hopeful for July 2022 return

The festival will be back in downtown Des Moines next summer at the Western Gateway Park "barring any unforeseen circumstances," according to one organizer.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After two cancellations due to COVID-19, the 80/35 Music Festival is planning to be back this July for Des Moines metro music lovers.

Des Moines Music Coalition (DMMC) Executive Director Mickey Davis told Local 5 this will be the first festival since 2019.

"Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we will be back downtown next summer, July 8 and 9, again at Western Gateway Park," Davis said. "While we don't have exact times worked out, music will start around 5 [p.m.] Friday then start around noon Saturday."

Headliners were not immediately announced.

There is also no word on when tickets will officially go on sale, but Davis said there will be early bird deals like in previous years.

While organizers are very hopeful to return this fall, Davis said the feeling heading into next year is "cautious optimism."

"Many people are feeling a hope that the worst of the pandemic is behind us," Davis said. "Hopefully next year, we see a summer where things are really kind of back to normal, and people are out supporting live music at our festival at the Art Festival, at other festivals around town."

Throughout the pandemic, many have learned how important the gathering aspect of music is.

"I think the best thing about music is that it can really be a soundtrack to any moment in your life. But there's something so special about live music," Davis added. "There's something about the celebratory nature of it, there's something about watching the performers, you know, watching the musician sing the song that you love... there's just nothing like it."