80/35 Music Festival releases concert schedule

DES MOINES, Iowa — After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, the 80/35 Music Festival is back. On Thursday organizers released the official schedule of performances taking place July 8-9 in Western Gateway Park.

The festival aims to make live music accessible to the community by providing free performances across four stages. One free stage is the Kum & Go Stage, which will feature a mix of regional, national and international acts.

New York band !!! (Chk, Chk, Chk) will headline the Kum & Go Stage on July 8, while Prince collaborator MonoNeon will headline the stage on July 9.

“This stage is a place to catch bands before they’re huge,” 80/35 Festival Director Mickey Davis said in a release. “Anyone in the crowd for Lizzo’s show-stopping performance in 2016 will know the energy of emerging acts on the Kum & Go Stage.”

Other stages that are free to the public include the Bravo Stage, the Emerging Artists Stage and the Iowa Public Radio Stage.

Festival goers who purchase tickets will have access to the Hy-Vee Main Stage. Headliners include singer-songwriter Father John Misty (July 8) and pop artist Charli XCX (July 9).

Tickets are on sale now at here.

View the full festival lineup below.

Fri., July 8

Hy-Vee Main Stage:

5 p.m. Guided by Voices

7 p.m. Japanese Breakfast

9:15 p.m. Father John Misty



Kum & Go Stage:

5:15 p.m. Hannah Marks: Outsider, Outlier

6 p.m. Meet Me @ the Altar

7 p.m. Pachyman

8:15 p.m !!! (Chk, Chk, Chk)

Bravo Stage:

5 p.m Stars Hollow

5:45 p.m Juliano Dock

6:30 p.m Pictoria Vark

7:15 p.m Trevor Sensor

8:15 p.m Maddie Poppe

Sat., July 9

Hy-Vee Main Stage:

12 p.m B. Well

1:30 p.m Miloe

3:15 p.m The Envy Corps

5 p.m Jamila Woods

7 p.m Future Islands

9:15 p.m Charli XCX

Kum & Go Stage:

12:15 p.m Naethan Apollo

1 p.m Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops

2 p.m James Tutson and the Rollback

3 p.m PSEUDO

4:15 p.m Evann McIntosh

5:15 p.m Geese

6:15 p.m Haiku Hands

7:15 p.m BLACKSTARKIDS

8:15 p.m MonoNeon

Bravo Stage:

12 p.m NOLA Jazz Band

1 p.m Colo Chanel

1:45 p.m Dose

2:30 p.m Anthony Worden and the Illiterati

3:15 p.m Alyx Rush

4 p.m Widow7

4:45 p.m Avey Grouws Band

5:45 p.m Mike Vallely and the Complete Disaster

6:45 p.m Diplomats of Solid Sound