2 Iowans competing on 'American Idol' Season 20

DES MOINES, Iowa — Video above: 'American Idol' contestant opens up about lyrics behind his song

This Sunday's episode of "American Idol" will feature auditions from two Iowans: Sam Moss from Winterset, a town still recovering from the fatal March 5 tornadoes, and Haley Slaton from Cedar Rapids.

You can catch both performances at 7 p.m. on Local 5.

Moss is also hosting a virtual watch party that night. You can find information on how to sign up on her website.

She is also documenting her excitement on her Instagram page, which includes a video showing Katy Perry on set wearing a shirt that reads "Sam & Lydia & Grace."

Perry joins Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as this season's judges alongside host Ryan Seacrest.

Moss and Slaton have big shoes to fill — Clarksville, Iowa native Maddi Poppe won the show in 2018.