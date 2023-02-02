Chris Stapleton bringing 'All American Road Show' to Des Moines this summer

The eight-time Grammy Award winner will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, June 22.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — Country music icon Chris Stapleton is bringing his "All American Road Show" to Des Moines this summer.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner, who played the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in 2021, will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, June 22.