Chris Stapleton bringing 'All American Road Show' to Des Moines this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa — Country music icon Chris Stapleton is bringing his "All American Road Show" to Des Moines this summer.
The eight-time Grammy Award winner, who played the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in 2021, will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, June 22.
Stapleton's special guests will be Allen Stone, plus Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Other regional stops on the tour include Moline, Ill., Wichita, Kan., Omaha, Neb. and St. Louis.
It was recently announced that Stapleton will perform the national anthem before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12
