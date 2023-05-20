Clive community raises money through inaugural Greenbelt Music Festival

Organizers say that $5 of every festival pass sold will be donated to Clive's Greenbelt Landing Project.

CLIVE, Iowa — A new music event is giving more to the local community than just some almost-summer fun. On May 19 and 20, the Clive community gathered for the first-ever Greenbelt Music Festival, located just behind the Horizon Events Center.

"We feel like no one ever says 'I'm going to Clive for entertainment, for food.' You know, you got Ankeny, you got Waukee, you got Altoona, you got Des Moines, East Village. We want to be that place for Clive," said Tariq Lundy, Booking Operations Manager for the Horizon Events Center.

And that's a mission that attendees can get behind. Festival-goers said that getting to have live performances in their own backyard is music to their ears.

"It's actually really cool. I mean, most of the time, if we want to see live music, you're kind of stuck to going like downtown. And I mean, it's kind of cool that this is outside of that scene, and having the outdoor space is really awesome," attendee Tyler Hackett said.

The two-day festival featured some nationally-known music acts, like the Infamous Stringdusters and Jameson Rodgers. And a portion of the event's revenue is going right to the Clive Community Foundation, and their efforts to revitalize the festival's namesake trail.

"The Greenbelt Trail is Clive's main street, [with] 75,000 people a year coming across it. We want to make sure it looks its best. They're looking at building a stage out there by the Aquatic Center, we want to be a part of that and help benefit it," Lundy said.

Planned improvements to Greenbelt also include a new ADA-accessible boardwalk and entry points for Walnut Creek. Festival organizers say they're proud to be making a difference so close to home.

"My kids, they play at the Greenbelt Park here, and it needs a little uplifting. We want to make sure our money goes directly to that and help revitalize this whole area and keep it going for years," Lundy said.