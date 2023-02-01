City of Clive announces inaugural Greenbelt Music Festival

The festival's open-air stage will take over a secluded field just west of the Horizon Events Center on May 19 and May 20, 2023.

CLIVE, Iowa — The city of Clive will welcome summer with a two-day event located just off the beaten path: the Greenbelt Music Festival.

The festival's open-air stage will take over a secluded field just west of the Horizon Events Center on May 19 and May 20, 2023.

Festival goers will have the chance to check out food trucks, art installations, a bags tournament, vendors and places to eat and drink. There will also be indoor facilities and activities available.

More than ten nationally touring performers will take to the stage during the festival, including songs from multiple genres such as bluegrass, red-dirt country, pop country, funk and more.

Passes to the festival begin at $35 for one-day entry and $65 for two-day entry. There will be both general admission and premium passes for sale.

The Greenbelt Music Festival will donate $5 from each pass sold to the Clive Community Foundation, which supports the Greenbelt Landing Project's trail revitalization efforts.