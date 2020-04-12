Des Moines Choral Society going virtual for 10 hour concert

The 10 hour concert will consist of 34 choral members and with some of their families. They'll perform in 15 minute, live and prerecorded segments.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in months the Des Moines Choral Society is set to perform Saturday, holding a 10 hour Sing-A-Thon.

Besides lasting for 10 consecutive hours the performance will also be held online.

Board member and treasure of the group, Lee Henderson, said the event promises to be entertaining.

"We're going to have members coming in and hosting, live host," Henderson said. "We're also going to have members of the choir, and our artistic director and others come in for 15 minute conversational pieces to talk about what they've done with the choir, history of the choir and what they enjoy."

The concert will consist of 34 choral members along with some of their families. They'll perform in 15 minute, live and prerecorded segments.

Henderson said the idea for this streamed event was created out of a necessity for money and a want for singers to do what they have missed doing.

"We cant make music as a choir right now and it's something everyone is aching to do," Henderson said. "And number two, we need to create some revenue that we otherwise couldn't create because we can't sell tickets and have our traditional fundraisers."

Henderson said some of the traditional fundraisers the group had to cancel were ones that brought in a significant portion of the money the group needed, which usually went towards general expenses.

He mentioned he is hopeful this fundraiser will raise the intended $12,000, but he knows even if it does, it will not make up for other lost revenue.

Henderson also said donating to the group is not obligated, but he hopes everyone who tunes in enjoys themselves.