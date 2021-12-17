Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus leaders hope to uplift others through holiday shows

Local 5 caught up with the chorus' newly named Artistic Director and Conductor Eric Shepard ahead of the group's holiday performances.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus is performing their holiday show, "Love Joy & Peace" Friday and Saturday night at Plymouth Church.

Eric Mohlis, the chorus' interim artistic director, said one of his favorite songs in the show is "Can You Hear My Voice" because it speaks to the individual

"Can you hear me? Can you hear what I am going through? And it also speaks to us as audiences and listeners—can we hear these voices? Can we uplift these voices?" Mohlis said.

Come January, Mohlis will officially pass his authority on to Eric Shepard, who was recently appointed as the chorus' artistic director and conductor.

"Taking the baton is not only ceremonial a lot of ways, but taking the baton also is thinking about the vision of where we go, how do we get where we want to go in the next 20 years, to find the moments that matter to this ensemble as we continue to sing music that matters," Shepard said.

He wants to promote harmony and create a place for civil dialogue to get people to think about "how any person, no matter your sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression are valued members of this community and well far beyond."

WATCH | More from Eric Shepard on how he hopes the chorus can elevate others' voices

The shows are at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched in person or via livestream. Tickets for both options are available online here.

For in-person attendees, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours will be required in addition to masks and a valid ID.

"At the end of this, we can just kind of feel a sense of we are all still part of one community, one world, and I think in these kinds of times that is such a wonderful message for us all to be hearing," Mohlis said.