Music venue Gas Lamp to permanently close in July

Gas Lamp shared a message on its Facebook Monday confirming that it would "be closing our doors for the last time on July 9th, 2023."

DES MOINES, Iowa — A staple of Des Moines' live music scene, Gas Lamp, will be shuttering its doors this summer.

The venue shared the news of its July 9 closure on its Facebook Monday, attributing the decision to uncertainty for the future, upcoming renovations in the area and the inability to recover following COVID-19.

The post reads in part:

"We know there have been some rumors flying around, so we wanted to let everyone know what the future has in store for Gas Lamp. As most of you have noticed, they have been revitalizing the area recently and our building will be one of the next to be renovated. While we do not know the exact timeline we do know that Gas Lamp is not a part of the final plan."

Gas Lamp, which is known for its live performances, open jam nights, pints and to-go menu, sits downtown at 1501 Grand Ave.

The venue thanked everyone involved in its success, including customers, bands, employees and friends.

"You all made Gas Lamp what it is and we couldn’t have done it without you. Cheers," the post reads.

