LIST: Concerts in Des Moines this spring, summer

Summer's on the horizon, and live music is soon to follow. Here's a list of shows, organized by venue, that are making a stop in Des Moines in the next few months.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you've been cooped up inside this winter and are looking for ways to let loose, have fun and hear some great live music, look no further.

There are plenty of concerts lined up for Des Moines' spring and summer seasons, with plenty of genres to choose from. Whether it's hard rock, folk, pop or jazz, there's a scheduled concert in the metro to attend.

Below is a list of shows, organized by venue, that are making a stop in Des Moines over the next few months.

Festivals

May 19-20: Clive Greenbelt

Clive Greenbelt June 3 : Iowa Craft Brew Festival

Iowa Craft Brew Festival July 7-8: 80/35 Acts include Big Boy, Cautious Clay, Sudan Archives and The War on Drugs

80/35 Aug 4-6: Hinterland Acts include Bon Iver, Zach Bryan, Orville Peck and Maggie Rogers

Hinterland

Grandstand acts include:

Aug. 10: For King & Country with We the Kingdom

For King & Country with We the Kingdom Aug. 11: Tyler Hubbard with Parmalee

Tyler Hubbard with Parmalee A ug. 12: New Kids On The Block

New Kids On The Block Aug. 13: Eric Church with Jackson Dean

Eric Church with Jackson Dean Aug. 14: The Black Keys with The Velveteers

The Black Keys with The Velveteers Aug. 15: Jeff Dunham

Jeff Dunham Aug. 16: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth

Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth Aug. 17: Maren Morris with Lindsay Ell

Maren Morris with Lindsay Ell Aug. 18: Ludacris with Sean Kingston

Ludacris with Sean Kingston Aug. 19: The Chicks with Ben Harper

The Chicks with Ben Harper Aug. 20: Jason Aldean with Corey Kent

Click here to view this year's free entertainment.

July 22: Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney

Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney July 23: Zac Brown Band and Ed Sheeran

Hoyt Sherman Place

May 16: Martin Sexton and KT Tunstall

Martin Sexton and KT Tunstall July 6: Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart

Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart July 11,18 and 25 : Jazz in July

Jazz in July July 19: Ann Wilson of Heart and Tripsitter

Ann Wilson of Heart and Tripsitter July 29: Diana Krall

Diana Krall July 30: Keb' Mo'

Keb' Mo' Aug. 4: Kansas

Kansas Aug. 15: The Wallflowers

The Wallflowers Sept. 8: Herbie Hancock

Herbie Hancock Sept. 15: The Mavericks

The Mavericks Sept. 26: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

June 23: Charley Crockett

Charley Crockett June 27: Willie Nelson & Family

Willie Nelson & Family June 28: Young

Young June 30: Koe Wetzel

Koe Wetzel July 3: Dirty Heads

Dirty Heads July 13: The Dead South

The Dead South July 14: Styx

Styx July 20: Whiskey Myers

Whiskey Myers Sept. 15: Jordan Davis

June 18: The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers June 22: Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton July 18 : Motionless in White and In This Moment

: Motionless in White and In This Moment Aug. 25: The Avett Brothers

The Avett Brothers Sept. 2: Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Sept. 29: Lauren Daigle