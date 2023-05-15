LIST: Concerts in Des Moines this spring, summer

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you've been cooped up inside this winter and are looking for ways to let loose, have fun and hear some great live music, look no further.
There are plenty of concerts lined up for Des Moines' spring and summer seasons, with plenty of genres to choose from. Whether it's hard rock, folk, pop or jazz, there's a scheduled concert in the metro to attend.
Below is a list of shows, organized by venue, that are making a stop in Des Moines over the next few months.
Festivals
- May 19-20: Clive Greenbelt
- June 3: Iowa Craft Brew Festival
- July 7-8: 80/35
- Acts include Big Boy, Cautious Clay, Sudan Archives and The War on Drugs
- Aug 4-6: Hinterland
- Acts include Bon Iver, Zach Bryan, Orville Peck and Maggie Rogers
Grandstand acts include:
- Aug. 10: For King & Country with We the Kingdom
- Aug. 11: Tyler Hubbard with Parmalee
- Aug. 12: New Kids On The Block
- Aug. 13: Eric Church with Jackson Dean
- Aug. 14: The Black Keys with The Velveteers
- Aug. 15: Jeff Dunham
- Aug. 16: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth
- Aug. 17: Maren Morris with Lindsay Ell
- Aug. 18: Ludacris with Sean Kingston
- Aug. 19: The Chicks with Ben Harper
- Aug. 20: Jason Aldean with Corey Kent
Click here to view this year's free entertainment.
- July 22: Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney
- July 23: Zac Brown Band and Ed Sheeran
Hoyt Sherman Place
- May 16: Martin Sexton and KT Tunstall
- July 6: Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart
- July 11,18 and 25: Jazz in July
- July 19: Ann Wilson of Heart and Tripsitter
- July 29: Diana Krall
- July 30: Keb' Mo'
- Aug. 4: Kansas
- Aug. 15: The Wallflowers
- Sept. 8: Herbie Hancock
- Sept. 15: The Mavericks
- Sept. 26: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
- June 23: Charley Crockett
- June 27: Willie Nelson & Family
- June 28: Young
- June 30: Koe Wetzel
- July 3: Dirty Heads
- July 13: The Dead South
- July 14: Styx
- July 20: Whiskey Myers
- Sept. 15: Jordan Davis
- June 18: The Doobie Brothers
- June 22: Chris Stapleton
- July 18: Motionless in White and In This Moment
- Aug. 25: The Avett Brothers
- Sept. 2: Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
- Sept. 29: Lauren Daigle
- May 16: Giovannie & The Hired guns
- May 18: Dirt Monkey x Jantsen
- May 19: The Nadas
- May 28: Sleeping with Sirens
- June 3: Wade Bowen
- June 9: Grown & Sexy
- June 10: Pride Fest (all ages)
- June 14: Meet me @ the Alar
- June 15: Larry June
- June 16: Tyler Booth
- June 19: The Blue Stones
- June 29: T3R Elemento
- July 5: The Mountain Goats
- July 13: Braxton Keith
- July 19: Altin Gun
- July 25: L.S. Dunes
- July 27: Huntergirl
- Aug. 16: Born of Osiris
- Aug. 17: Soulja Boy
- Aug. 19: Spitalfield
- Aug. 24: Sir Chloe
- Aug. 25: Old 97's
