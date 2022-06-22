Dropkick Murphys to bring acoustic tour to Des Moines

The band's upcoming album, "This Machine Still Kills Fascists", plans to bring Woody Guthrie's words to life in a new way.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dropkick Murphys is coming to Hoyt Sherman Place on Nov. 17.

The Des Moines performance is part of the band's first-ever acoustic theater tour, meant to promote their upcoming album, "This Machine Still Kills Fascists".

The album is reportedly inspired by legendary folk artist Woody Guthrie.

"This project has been a long time in the making. Nora Guthrie thought her father would've got a kick out of us, would've liked us, that we were somewhat kindred sprits so to speak, which to us was a huge honor," said Dropkick Murphys founder Ken Casey.

The album will be released on Sept. 30 and feature "never-published lyrics" from Woody Guthrie, performed with Dropkick Murphys trademark power, according to a release.

The band members believe Woody Guthrie was a kindred spirit and hope to harness his energy and ethos in the album.

"He’s the original punk," Casey said of Guthrie. "He went against the grain, he fought the good fight, he spoke up and sang about his beliefs. I’m motivated by reading what he wrote and am inspired by his courage. One man and a guitar–it’s powerful stuff.”