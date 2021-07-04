Eric Church coming to Des Moines in February 2022

"I cannot wait to get back on the road and play live music for good friends," Church said in a Twitter video announcing the tour.

Country music superstar Eric Church is bringing his "The Gather Again" tour to Des Moines next year.

Iowa Events Center announced Wednesday that Church will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on February 12, 2022.

The tour begins Sept. 17, 2021 and span 55 cities in the United States and Canada. It will also include an "in-the-round" or 360° setup with the stage centered, according to a release.

"I cannot wait to get back on the road and play live music for good friends," Church said in a video announcement posted to Twitter.

General public tickets will go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at Hy-VeeTix.com, Hy-VeeTix.com locations or the Wells Fargo Arena box office.

Early presale tickets are available by visiting EricChurch.com and joining the "Church Choir" fan club.

