Fahrenheit on Friday night: Dance band to play 'Rendezvous on Riverview'

The summer concert series continues Friday night with a performance from Fahrenheit and an appearance by Local 5's Jackie Schmillen.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines dance band Fahrenheit will play Friday night at "Rendezvous on Riverview."

The free concert starts at 5:30 at Riverview Park.

Local 5's Jackie Schmillen will also be at the concert.

Rendezvous on Riverview's Tim White said they've been waiting for years for the new stage that Fahrenheit will be playing on.

"It is beautiful. It is officially titled the 'Prairie Meadows Riviera Stage' and of course, the Riviera Stage is named after one of the famous landmarks on Riverview Island when it was an amusement park," White said.

Those attending are encouraged to support local vendors and not bring coolers.